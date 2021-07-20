Q2 2021 Alfa Laval AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Tom Erixon - Alfa Laval AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the earnings call. I will start with a few intro comments before we move on to the presentation as always.



First, let me say that end markets across the board remained positive in the quarter across all our regions and across all our divisions. We are in a clear global recovery, and Alfa Laval is now passing the low point on this business cycle as we are rebuilding the order book going forward.



The operating margin improved somewhat despite the noticeable inflationary pressure and a somewhat low invoicing. Strong operational performance and the implementation of the early announced restructuring program compensated well for the cost escalations