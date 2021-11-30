Alfa Laval AB Capital Markets Day Transcript

Nov 30, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Sara Helweg-Larsen - Alfa Laval AB(publ)-VP of Group Communications



Good morning, and welcome to the 2021 Alfa Laval Capital Markets Day. I am Sara Helweg-Larsen, VP of Group Communications, and we are live from our studio at the headquarter in Lund, Sweden.



In a minute, I'll leave the floor to our CEO and President, Tom Erixon; and our CFO, Jan Allde. They will take you through the status of the business and the status of our transformation. Following that, there will be 2 deep dives in the Marine Division and the Energy Division where most transformation is undergoing to the portfolios. After wrap-up by our CEO in roughly an hour, we will open up for questions. Instructions will follow when we get to that segment. Welcome again, and over to Tom Erixon.



Tom Erixon - Alfa Laval AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Sara, and good morning to you as well. We are super pleased to host you from the studio. It's our inauguration event in fact. Although I