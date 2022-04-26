Q1 2022 Alfa Laval AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Tom Erixon - Alfa Laval AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, and welcome to the Q1 earnings call. As always, I'll start with a couple of introductory comments before moving into the presentation.



First, order intake was very strong at SEK 13.3 billion, a new all-time high. Demand was good all over the place. But of course, it was especially firm in the Food & Water division with an exceptional organic growth rate of 40% in the quarter.



Margins were overall stable on a group level at just above 17% despite some variations between divisions. As indicated in previous quarters, the operating environment is complex and some quarterly volatility is to be expected. And indeed, we had some of that volatility on the divisional level in Q1.



Finally, as