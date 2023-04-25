Q1 2023 Alfa Laval AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Tom Erixon - Alfa Laval Corporate AB - President & CEO



So hello, and welcome to Alfa Laval's First Quarter Earnings Call. We are standing from the studio in Lund, Fredrik and I. So welcome to this hour. We will keep a tight deadline today. We have our AGM following this. So Fredrik and I will need to take off, as we conclude latest at 3:00 p.m. our time.



With that, let me go to the presentation and a few introductory comments as always. And I think this time, let me help you frame the quarter a little bit. First on the demand side, we obviously had a very strong demand, driven primarily by global sustainability trends together with a cyclical rebound in LNG and offshore applications. The demand trends are expected to remain positive, but we do not expect to repeat the elevated level of order intake in the next quarter compared to this one.



On the supply side, you may remember that in the supply chain imbalances we had in 2022, they resulted in a restructuring program that was launched in the second half of 2022, in both the Energy Division and in the Marine Division for particular