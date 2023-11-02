Alfa Laval AB Capital Markets Day Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Johan Lundin - Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Head of IR



Welcome, everyone, to Alfa Laval's Capital Markets Day 2023. My name is Johan Lundin, Head of IR at Alfa Laval. This year we are hosting, as you know, a fully virtual CMD. And with me here in the studio Lund, I have Tom Erixon and Fredrik Ekstrom. This is going to be a 2-hour session, and we will start with presentations from our speakers, which will be followed by a Q&A session with ample time to answer all of your questions.



And with that, I think we are ready to kick it off. I leave it over to Tom Erixon, our President and CEO.



Tom Erixon - Alfa Laval Corporate AB - President & CEO



Thank you, Johan, and welcome to everybody. We're going to reflect a bit on where we are and where we're heading as a company, of course. And as you know, those of you who have been with us for a period of time, about 2 years ago, we did reset our strategy quite a lot based on the changes in the global energy systems and the big transition way in them. We decided early on to take a leadership position in this