Mar 26, 2020 / NTS GMT

Peter Clausi - InvestorIntel - Moderator



Day two of the world-famous mining show in Toronto. I love coming here because I get to meet old friends like my old friends. Like my old friend Tom Drivas from Appia. How are you?



Tom Drivas - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. - CEO & Director



Good, Peter, very good. Nice to see you again.



Questions and Answers:

- InvestorIntel - ModeratorI haven't caught up with you about Appia for a while. What -- you have two different kinds of properties, right?- Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. - CEO & DirectorRight.- InvestorIntel - ModeratorWhat are they?- Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. - CEO & DirectorAppia has uranium and rare earths.- InvestorIntel - ModeratorRight. And you drilled some really nice holes.