We have an exciting company to introduce to you today, which is in the uranium and rare earth metals exploration space. That company is Appia Energy, stock symbol on the CSE is API; and on the OTC, APAAF; and the CEO is Mr. Tom Drivas.



And we believe that Appia Energy has that same type of potential for significant price increases. What we do at the Wall Street Reporter with these events, we're looking for companies that are at key inflection points.



And we believe that Appia Energy has that same type of potential for significant price increases. What we do at the Wall Street Reporter with these events, we're looking for companies that are at key inflection points.