Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp CEO LiveChat Transcript

Sep 01, 2020 / NTS GMT

Jack Marks - Wall Street Reporter - Moderator



Welcome everybody to Wall Street Reporter's Discovery Day, CEO live chat, live streaming for today, September 1. We have back with us again today, CEO, Tom Drivas of Appia Energy, stock symbol is APAAF over the counter; API in the CSE. Tom, welcome back.



Tom Drivas - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. - President, CEO, and Director



Thanks, Jake. Appreciate it.



Questions and Answers:

- Wall Street Reporter - ModeratorTom, there's some great news, you've had in the last couple of days, your stock has been on a tear. I mean, you basically have doubled since last -- since the first time you came on the show, was it little less than two months ago. You've been in a stealth bull market. But today things are taking off. So what's driving this investor interest in the stock last couple of days?- Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. - President, CEO, and DirectorJake, that's a very good question. We --