Oct 01, 2020 / NTS GMT

Today I have the distinct pleasure of speaking with both Jack Liftin and Tom Drivas of Appia Energy. How are you both today?



- InvestorIntel'The reason that we're doing this particular update today is we want to talk about all of the interest that we are currently getting on the Saskatchewan Research Council or as we call it the SRC, and the government at Saskatchewan announcing their plan to develop a first of its kind rare earth processing facility and now this obviously impacts all of us in the rare earth space, especially in North America. And I'd like to start with you Jack. What are your thoughts on this announcement?