Nov 07, 2020 / NTS GMT

Mark Francis - Canadian Securities Exchange - Moderator



Mark Francis here with Canadian Securities Exchange out of Calgary. We are doing a series of interviews for Mining Over Canada. And today, we're really pleased to have with us James Sykes, Appia Energy. Very active in Saskatchewan in what is known as the Athabasca Uranium Basin, but in fact also hosts two very interesting unrelated rare earth element deposits.



James, we're really pleased to have you here.



James Sykes - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. - VP, Exploration & Development



Hi, Mark. Thanks for having us. And we definitely thank the CSE for including Appia on this and letting us tell our story.



Questions and Answers:

- Canadian Securities Exchange - ModeratorWell, tell us a little bit about the history of that part of the Northern Saskatchewan and what attracted you to it and why you're there?- Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. - VP,