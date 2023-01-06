Jan 06, 2023 / NTS GMT
Steve Darling - Proactive Investor - Moderator
Very, welcome back inside our Proactive newsroom. And joining me now is Tom Drivas, he is the CEO of Appia Rare Earths & Uranium. And Tom welcome. Good to see you again.
Tom Drivas - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp - CEO, and Director
Thanks, Steve.
Steve Darling - Proactive Investor - Moderator
And also joining us is your new President, Stephen Burega.
Stephen, it is nice to see you as well.
Stephen Burega - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp - President
Thanks very much for having us today.
Questions and Answers:Steve Darling - Proactive Investor - Moderator
Yes, excited to talk a bit more about this new posting that you have, Stephen, and we'll get to you in just a second, but Tom, maybe start with you and just talk about Stephen, and the reason for bringing him on.
Tom Drivas - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp - CEO, and