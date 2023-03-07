Mar 07, 2023 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Corporate Participants
* Stephen Burega
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. - President
Conference Call Participants
* Steve Darling
Proactive Investors - Moderator
Steve Darling - Proactive Investors - Moderator
Hey. Welcome back inside our Proactive newsroom. And joining me now is Stephen Burega. He is the President of Appia Rare Earth & Uranium Corp (sic- Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp).
Stephen, welcome back. Good to see you again.
Stephen Burega - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. - President
Good to see you as well. Thanks very much for having me today.
Questions and Answers:Steve Darling - Proactive Investors - Moderator
Yes, the company has made an acquisition of 70% interest in the PCH Project. So tell me a little bit about this project because it's