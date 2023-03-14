Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript
API.CD - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp
Appiaâs Brazil rare earths play an important strategy for the company, president Stephen Burega says
Mar 14, 2023 / NTS GMT
Conference Call Participants
* Meri-Len De Guzman
Investing News Network - Analyst
* Stephen Burega
Appia rare earth and uranium Corp - President
Presentation
Meri-Len De Guzman, Investing News Network - Analyst [1]
Hello, and welcome to CEO. Insights, I am Meri-Len De Guzman with investing use network. We are DDAC in Toronto, and we're chatting with even Braga President of Appia rare earth and uranium Corp.
Hello, Stephen,
Stephen Burega, Appia rare earth and uranium Corp - President [2]
