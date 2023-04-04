Apr 04, 2023 / NTS GMT

Jack, the Appia Investment in the new Brazil project has brought a lot of debate online at InvestorIntel. What are your thoughts about this deal?



I think it's a beautifully intelligent, vertical integration by Appia. Appia is the most interesting project in Canadian Wares today, because it may well be the premier deposit of neodymium-rich monozyte in North America. And if that wears out, adding to it the heavy wear so it would be contained in the ionic plays in Brazil is just perfect.



Questions and Answers:

Alright. So let's ask -- let me ask you another question I saw online this week is, what are the benefits of being an Ionic Clay?- Executive Chairman - Critical Minerals InstituteBenefits of Ionic Clays are that they are very low and radiation, very little thorium, no uranium, and they tend to be enriched in the heavy, the higher atomic number of rare earths