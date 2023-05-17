May 17, 2023 / NTS GMT

Byron King - Agora Financial, LLC - Editor



Let's dive right in. People are probably slightly aware of Appia. You've got a project in Saskatchewan, hard rock, and then you've also got a new project in Brazil that you're working on with ionic clay. What's going on here?



Questions and Answers:

- Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. - PresidentWell, we haven't acquired it quite yet. We're in our final stages of due diligence as far as the Brazilian story is concerned. We've entered into a letter agreement, so all the terms essentially have been negotiated. And at this stage, we're just waiting on some assays back from a due diligence trip I took with our consulting geologist, Don Hains, who is an industrial minerals expert. And in fact, he's the gentleman who wrote the 43-101 report for Cerro Verde, which is a near to or soon-to-be-producing asset in the same province of GoiÃ¡s in Brazil, an ionic clay asset that will be in production as of 2024.So Don has an extraordinary amount of information and knowledge and experience on these