APA Group Virtual Investor Day Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 10:30PM GMT

Jennifer Blake - APA Group - Group Head of IR



Welcome to APA Group's Investor Briefing event. I'm Jennifer Blake, Head of Investor Relations. FY '20 has been a year like no other. In Australia, we commenced the new financial year in extreme drought, endured a devastating bushfire season lasting 7 months, followed by flooding and cyclones in March. Today, the COVID-19 pandemic means the whole world is in some level of lockdown. But given the importance of investor interaction, particularly in these uncertain times, we've embraced the virtual communication technology for today's event. Over the last couple of days, each APA Executive has recorded their presentation, and all executives are live on the webcast call today from various remote locations, across Sydney, Brisbane and Houston, Texas, to answer your questions. The logistics for today are fairly simple, and the agenda is up on the screen now. The event is split into 2 blocks of presentations with a 15-minute comfort break in between to stretch your legs and grab a coffee. We will run through the executive presentations in each block followed by a