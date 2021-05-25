APA Group Investor Day Transcript

May 25, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Yoko Kosugi - APA Group - General Manager of IR & Analysis



Good morning, everyone. I'm Yoko Kosugi, General Manager, Investor Relations and Analytics. Thank you for joining us, and welcome to APA's 2021 Investor Day. It's great to see lots of physical faces here in the room today, and we do also have many people online and able to participate in today's meeting. If COVID has taught us anything, it's utilizing technology for improved and more far-reaching communications.



As this event is being held in Sydney, on behalf of APA, I would like to acknowledge the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, the traditional custodians of the land on which we meet. We pay our respects to elders past, present and emerging and extend that respect to any other aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander peoples joining us today.



You would have seen that today's presentation is entitled, Strategy and Capability to Deliver Growth. Throughout the course of the morning,