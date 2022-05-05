APA Group Investor Morning Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Kynwynn Strong -



Good morning, everyone. I'm Kynwynn Strong, General Manager, Investor Relations at APA Group, and thank you for coming. Welcome to our 2022 Investor Morning. As the event is being held in Sydney on behalf of APA, I would like to acknowledge the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, the traditional custodians of the land on which we meet. We pay our respects to elders past and present and extend that respect to all aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples joining us today.



The presentation is titled, Responsibly Transitioning Energy. Over the course of this morning, we'll take you through the important role APA is paying to ensure we have secure, reliable and affordable energy.



As the agenda shows, we have split the morning in 2. The first session starts with an overview of the transition, then a presentation from Aurora Energy Research, followed by a moderated panel with Aurora and L.E.K. Consulting. We will take a