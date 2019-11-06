Q3 2019 Aperam SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Analysts and investors, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Aperam Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. I'll leave the floor now to Tim Di Maulo, Chief Executive Officer; and Sandeep Jalan, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, gentlemen.



Timoteo Di Maulo - Aperam S.A. - CEO



Good morning, everybody. Thank you all for attending Aperam's earnings conference call. Next to me is Sandeep Jalan, Aperam's CFO. Together, we'll present the results of the third quarter 2019.



Please take note of our disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements.



We start with Health and Safety, our top priority. In Q3, our LTI frequency rate was seasonally elevated at 2.2. But the year-to-date average at 1.5 compares favorably to last year's 1.6. However, it is a reminder that we constantly need to work hard and diligently towards our goal of becoming a zero accident company.



Let's move to Slide 4 (sic) [Slide 5], with the key developments in the third quarter. The holiday season in Europe always makes the third quarter our seasonal weakest