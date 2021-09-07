Aperam SA Capital Markets Day Transcript

Sep 07, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Thorsten Zimmermann - Aperam S.A. - Head of IR



Good morning, everybody. My name is Thorsten Zimmermann, I'm Head of Investor Relations at Aperam. I welcome you to our 2021 Capital Markets Day in Genk at Europe's most efficient stainless steel plant.



We have prepared 4 presentations for you today, and management will explain how Aperam will change and improve to 2025. You can download the presentations either from the webcast page or at the Aperam home page in the Investors section.



The final session of today will be a joint Q&A. We will start with questions in the room. And if you are listening via webcast, please either send us your questions at [email protected] via e-mail. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand over to our CEO, Tim Di Maulo.



Timoteo Di Maulo - Aperam S.A. - CEO



Dear guests, thank you very much to come here in Genk or to assist to this webcast meeting. I'm happy I'm the CEO of this company. I'm a happy CEO, in the sense that in my 35 years of life in the stainless steel, these last 10 years from the creation of