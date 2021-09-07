Sep 07, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT
Thorsten Zimmermann - Aperam S.A. - Head of IR
Good morning, everybody. My name is Thorsten Zimmermann, I'm Head of Investor Relations at Aperam. I welcome you to our 2021 Capital Markets Day in Genk at Europe's most efficient stainless steel plant.
We have prepared 4 presentations for you today, and management will explain how Aperam will change and improve to 2025. You can download the presentations either from the webcast page or at the Aperam home page in the Investors section.
The final session of today will be a joint Q&A. We will start with questions in the room. And if you are listening via webcast, please either send us your questions at [email protected] via e-mail. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand over to our CEO, Tim Di Maulo.
Timoteo Di Maulo - Aperam S.A. - CEO
Dear guests, thank you very much to come here in Genk or to assist to this webcast meeting. I'm happy I'm the CEO of this company. I'm a happy CEO, in the sense that in my 35 years of life in the stainless steel, these last 10 years from the creation of
Aperam SA Capital Markets Day Transcript
Sep 07, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...