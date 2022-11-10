Apollo Silver Corp at Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 04:40PM GMT

Cathy Fitzgerald - Apollo Silver Corp. - VP, Exploration & Resource Development



Hi, everybody. Tim, right?



Tim Lee - Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. - Analyst



Yes.



Cathy Fitzgerald - Apollo Silver Corp. - VP, Exploration & Resource Development



As Tim mentioned, I'm the Vice President of Exploration and Resource Development. I appreciate you attending. We're relatively new to this event and the Red Cloud organization. So I am going to be telling you about the company as well as our projects.



So usual cautionary note, and this will be a cautionary note about our mineral resources that I'll be talking about. If you want to read the background information, this presentation is on our website.



So a little about me, I've been in this business actually almost 20 years. And I'm surprised I actually don't know a lot of people here. I have spent my career developing resources essentially.



So I worked on with Peregrine Diamonds and our current CEO, Tom Peregoodoff, 10 years ago. And we