Mar 08, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT

Presentation

Mar 08, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Michael Guy Attridge

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited - Deputy Group Chief Executive, Finance Director & Executive Director

* Stephen Bradley Saad

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Mark Currie



=====================

Mark Currie -



Good morning, everyone. This is not very much like Investec. It's actually 8:29, so we're 1 minute early, but it looks like everyone is settled down and we have quite a long program today.



My name is Mark Currie, I'm introducing Aspen today. You don't need to know me. I'm sure you're much keener to hear from Stephen and Gus this morning. Investec has had a really, really long association with Aspen going back to the late '90s when the business acquired SA Druggists, and we're very proud and privileged to be associated with Aspen. Personally, I'm associated with the