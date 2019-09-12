Sep 12, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT
Presentation
Sep 12, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Sean M. Capazorio
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited - Group Finance Officer
* Stephen Bradley Saad
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director
* Luresha Chetty
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited - Corporate Affairs Executive
Sean M. Capazorio - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited - Group Finance Officer
All right. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the 2019 Aspen Annual Results Presentation. We're really grateful for all your attention this morning and your interest in Aspen.
So a couple of important initial slides, I'm not going to dwell on them. But if you could pay your attention to them on the booklets. And then, I'm going to cover financial review before Stephen speaks in more detail about performance and then talks a little bit about our outlook.
So just the basic financial summary of the performance over the financial year. I'm going to talk
Full Year 2019 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Sep 12, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT
