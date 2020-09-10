Sep 10, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Michael Guy Attridge - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited - Deputy Group Chief Executive, Finance Director & Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Aspen 2020 results presentation. I've done over 40 of these presentations over the last 2 decades, and this is certainly the first one where I've had to come up in disguise. So that's got nothing to do with our results and everything to do with the world around us as we know. I'm going to start off the presentation with a financial review. And let me kick off by saying that it's been a very challenging time for all of us with the COVID-19 pandemic. Aspen is in a fortunate position as a company to be relevant in these times. But nonetheless, it has taken a great deal for us to keep operational. I'm very, very proud of all of our people who have managed to keep Aspen in full production and providing medicines around the world during these challenging times.



We're also extremely pleased with the performance that we've achieved, although this has been somewhat diluted by the effect of the pandemic. We had 4 medium-term