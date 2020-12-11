Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd Virtual Investor Day Transcript

Dec 11, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Stephen Bradley Saad - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to the Aspen Investor Day. It's our presentation here. We hope to take you through some of our objectives going forward.



But if I would like to start, it's maybe just cover a little bit of this year because it's been a very interesting year for us, I'd say probably best characterized by saying it's been both a rewarding and an incredibly stressful year, rewarding not only on the financial front in that we've got a reshaped base and a very clear strategy that we will articulate with you -- to you over the next hour or so. We've also had growth, as you know, of 9% in our financial year 2020 in spite of COVID. And we've had a -- we've managed to strengthen our balance sheet significantly.



It's -- we've not only, in this period, in terms of rewards, received dividends. And those dividends are really in the form of our -- that our new strategic direction has delivered for us. We have made, although a small company in global pharma terms, a very large