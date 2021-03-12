Mar 12, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Michael Guy Attridge - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited - Deputy Group Chief Executive, Finance Director & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Aspen Interim Results Presentation for the 6 months ended 31 December 2020, presented at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference.



A few important disclosure notes here for your later consideration at the front of the presentation. And I'm going to kick off with the financial review.



To start with the financial highlights. We're very pleased with the strong organic revenue growth that we've generated over the first 6 months of this financial year, 6% constant exchange rate growth, 17% in full reported terms, up at ZAR 18.6 billion. That's been translated into really robust earnings growth when one considers all the challenges that we've encountered over the period with the COVID crisis around us.



Normalized EBITDA is up 2% in constant exchange rate terms. But as we'll discuss later, the underlying growth in EBITDA at constant exchange rate is actually 5%, up 11% in reported terms. Normalized HEPS is up 7% in constant