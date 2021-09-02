Sep 02, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Michael Guy Attridge - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited - Deputy Group Chief Executive, Finance Director & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Aspen's results presentation for the year ended 30 June 2021. Thanks so much for joining us.



I'm going to begin the presentation. Please take note of the disclaimer and the disclosure notes at the beginning of the presentation. But now let's move to the presentation in detail, and I'm going to kick off with the financial review.



If you look at the financial highlights from continuing operations for the year, it's been a really good year for Aspen: we've had solid double-digit organic growth in our revenue, that's been backed up by really sound growth in earnings; a sharp downtrend in our debt to very much lower leverage levels; a reinstatement of our dividend at ZAR 2.62 cents a share. And all in all, a really satisfying year because we have delivered on the strategy we've set for ourselves and communicated with the market. And it has been a year that we've achieved much, a lot of which is reflected in these results and