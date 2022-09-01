Sep 01, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Kuseni Douglas Dlamini - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Great honor and privilege to stand in front of you.



My name is Kuseni Dlamini. I am the Chairman of Aspen Pharmacare.



We're really excited to have you all here. We thank you immensely for your interest in Aspen. We're very proud of the results that we'll be sharing with you; and also very, very pleased indeed with the very big announcement that we made yesterday of our partnership with Serum.



Without further ado, I would like to introduce Sean Capazorio, who is going to come and do the presentation. And Stephen will follow after him.



Thank you very much indeed for your interest in Aspen and for your continued support.



Sean M. Capazorio - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited - Group CFO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. It's great to be back in Joburg. I think the last time, if my memory serve me correctly, we presented here was 2019, so it was pre COVID, so really great to be back in Joburg. I always forget how cold