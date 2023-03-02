Mar 02, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Stephen Bradley Saad - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you very much for your attendance today. Very interesting set of results, I think. You have pretty good picture on sort of a global stage. I mean, Aspen is probably South Africa's most global company. So we have all the impacts, tailwinds, headwinds, whatever is happening in the global economy. And as you guys always teach me, it's always good to have diversity, and then you have some offsets and something knocks off this, and if China doesn't work so well, well then Russia might do better, et cetera, et cetera. And there's always some geographic offsets because you have that diversity.



However, I must tell you this last year has been 1 with no offsets at all. There have been problems all around the world, which we're experiencing here in South Africa in our own way. But it's amazing how 1 year can change things. I remember, and I'm looking at some of you in the room today, who -- we had really good results this time last year, but we had a very bleak outlook, and we were