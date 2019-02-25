Full Year 2018 Appen Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2019 / 12:01AM GMT

Mark Ronald Gerard Brayan - Appen Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and good morning everybody. And you are welcome to our conference call for our 2018 full year results. For the introduction my name is Mark Brayan. I'm the Chief Executive and Managing Director of Appen. And I'm joined also today by our Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Levine. As mentioned in the intro, we will take questions at the end of the presentation. But for now, we would like to get started. I'll be referring to the 2018 full year results presentation that was posted this morning to the ASIC.



And so if you could please turn to Page 3. So first of all just a brief intro for those that may not know us. Appen plays an important role in the AI ecosystem by providing the necessary high-quality training data that our customers use to build their AI products and solutions. AI is technology that mimics human functions such as speech and sight, interpreting human languages, making complex decisions et cetera. And it's developed with a technique called machine learning that learns from millions of data