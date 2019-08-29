Half Year 2019 Appen Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT

Mark Ronald Gerard Brayan - Appen Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thanks, Jenny. And hello and welcome, everybody, to the conference call for our first half results for 2019. Thank you, once again for your interest in the company, and thanks for joining the call.



I'm joined today by our CFO, Kevin Levine, and you'll hear from him later on in the call. Per the intro, we'll walk through the presentation, and then we'll open the call for questions.



So let's get underway. If you could turn to Page 4, first of all, for the results highlights. Look, the company has undoubtedly delivered once again for our customers, our staff, our crowd workers and of course, our shareholders. Revenue for the half, up to -- up to $245.1 million. That's a 60% increase on the first half of last year. Underlying EBITDA of $46.3 million