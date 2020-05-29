Appen Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 29, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Christopher Charles Vonwiller - Appen Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Chris Vonwiller, and it's my pleasure as Chairman to welcome you to this virtual Annual General Meeting of Appen Limited. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, we thought it prudent to take steps to discourage a physical public gathering and encourage participation online.



We hope that holding a virtual meeting will assist in further curbing the spread of COVID-19 virus and encourage greater participation and engagement with our shareholders.



So thank you for your cooperation and patience in these unusual circumstances. It's now just past 10 a.m., the nominated time for the meeting, and I've been informed that a quorum is present. I note that the meeting has been validly constituted, and I'm pleased to declare the meeting open.



There are 3 components to today's meeting. First, I'll provide you with an update on the business from a strategic perspective. This will be followed by a detailed overview of the group's performance for the 2019 financial year by our CEO