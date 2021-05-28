Appen Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 28, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Christopher Charles Vonwiller - Appen Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Well, good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Chris Vonwiller. And it's my pleasure as Chairman of Appen to welcome everyone attending the meeting in person and those of you participating online to our Annual General Meeting.



I'd like to begin today by acknowledging the traditional custodians of the land on which we gather, the Gadigal people of Eora Nation. I also acknowledge the traditional custodians of the various lands on which you are joining us from and the First Nation's People participating in our meeting. I pay my respects to their elders past, present and emerging.



We've provided multiple ways to attend this meeting to encourage greater participation and engagement among our shareholders. It's now just past 10 a.m., the nominated time for the meeting. And I've been informed that a quorum is present. I note that the meeting has been validly constituted, and I'm pleased to declare the meeting open.



The Notice of Meeting was made available to all registered shareholders within the notice