Appen Ltd Investor Briefing Transcript

Yes. Thank you, Darcy, and good morning, and hello, everybody. My name is Mark Brayan, and I'm the Chief Executive Officer of Appen. I'm joined this morning by our Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Levine; as well as our Head of Investor Relations, Rosalie Duff.



This morning, we provided an update on our first half results and FY 2022 outlook. Today's call is focused on a high-level commentary in relation to the half year. And we will provide further details about the first half and our FY 2022 outlook when we release our results on the 25th of August 2022. In May, we provided a trading update advising that our revenue was lower than the prior corresponding period. We also advised that our first half FY 2022 EBITDA was expected to be materially lower than the prior corresponding period.



