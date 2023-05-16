Appen Ltd Investor Briefing Transcript

May 16, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Armughan Ahmad - Appen Limited - CEO, President, MD & Director



Thank you, Rachel. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for taking the time for joining us. Today, I'm here with our Chief Financial Officer, Helen Johnson, along with our Senior Vice President for Strategy and Innovation, Ryan Kolln. Thank you for taking the time. I want to just run through some opening comments, and then I'll walk you through some slides, if that's okay with you. I will call out the slide numbers so that you can all follow along.



Just opening comments, if I have not had a chance to meet with you but meeting with various investors, the last time I was in Sydney, which was in February and that now over the last few days, meeting with various different investors. I look forward to meeting some of you in person in the coming weeks. I just want to give you a