Appen Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 26, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Richard John Freudenstein - Appen Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Richard Freudenstein. It is my pleasure, as Chair of Appen Limited to welcome everyone joining us today for our Annual General Meeting. I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional custodians on the land on which we gather, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. I also acknowledge the traditional custodians the various lands on which you are joining us from and the First Nation's people participating in our meeting. I pay my respects to their elders, past, present and emerging.



I wish to advise that today's AGM is being recorded and will be made available on our website after the meeting. It is now just past 10 a.m., the nominated time for the meeting, and I've been informed that a quorum is present. I note the meeting has been validly constituted, and I'm pleased to declare the meeting open.



I would like to begin by introducing my fellow directors that are present with us today. Robin Low, Nonexecutive Director and Chair of the Audit and Risk