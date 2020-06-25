Jun 25, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Milton Donald Lamb - Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - President & CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of the Board of Trustees, it is a pleasure to welcome you to the Annual Meeting of Unitholders of Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. My name is Milton Lamb. I'm the President and CEO of Automotive Properties REIT.



Before we begin, I would like to acknowledge the current situation. In these unprecedented times, the health and safety of our unitholders and public is our top priority. Due to the public health impact of COVID-19, we regret that we could not meet in person today. Although we are unable to physically meet, we have attempted to replicate as best as we can our regular meeting environment in a virtual format.



Joining me this morning via webcast are Andrew Kalra, our Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary; and the nominee, trustees and our auditors. It is now my pleasure to introduce Kap Dilawri, our Chairman, who will oversee the formal part of this meeting. Kap?



Kapil Dilawri -