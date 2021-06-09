Jun 09, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Milton Donald Lamb - Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - President, CEO & Director



Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of the Board of Trustees, it is a pleasure to welcome you the Annual Meeting of Unitholders of Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. My name is Milton Lamb, and I am President, Chief Executive Officer of Automotive Properties REIT. We regret that we could not meet in person today. However, in light of the public health impact of COVID-19 pandemic, the health and safety of our unitholders and the broader community is our top priority. Although we are unable to physically meet, we have again attempted to replicate as best we can our regular meeting environment in a virtual format.



Joining me this morning via webcast are Andrew Kalra, the Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Automotive Properties; the nominee trustees; and our auditors. It is my pleasure to introduce Kap Dilawri, our Chairman, who will now oversee the formal portion of today's meeting. Kap?



Kapil Dilawri - Automotive