Nov 12, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. Welcome to the Automotive Properties REIT 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. My name is Grant, and I'll be the conference operator today. (Operator Instructions) Please be aware that certain information discussed today may be forward-looking in nature. Should forward-looking information reflect the REIT's current views with respect to future events. Any such information is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to forward-looking information, please refer to the REIT's latest MD&A and annual information form, which are available on SEDAR.
Management may also refer to non-IFRS financial measures. Although the REIT believes that these measures provide useful supplemental information about financial performance, there are no recognized measures and do not have standardized meanings under IFRS. Again, please refer to the REIT's latest MD&A for additional
Q3 2021 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 12, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...