Half Year 2020 Appen Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2020 / 01:30AM GMT

Mark Ronald Gerard Brayan - Appen Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thanks, Amanda, and hello, everybody. Welcome to Appen's First Half 2020 Results Conference Call. Thanks for your continued interest in and support of Appen. And I trust you're all keeping well in the pandemic. My name is Mark Brayan. I'm the company's Chief Executive Officer, and I'm joined today by our CFO, Kevin Levine.



We'll skip through the presentation that was provided to the ASX this morning, and we will allow some time for questions later in the call.



So to the presentation into Slide 3. We'll start there with a brief overview of Appen for those of you that may be new to the company. We provide training data for artificial intelligence or AI. Training data is an essential building block of AI. It's how the AI learns to do things like humans, learns how to understand speech, how to see things such as text and signs. An autonomous vehicle, for example, can read road signs, provided it's fed with thousands of pictures that have been identified or labeled as road signs.



Our customers are the