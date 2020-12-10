December 2020 Appen Ltd Trading Statement Call Transcript

Dec 10, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Mark Ronald Gerard Brayan - Appen Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Hello, everybody. Welcome to the trading update for Appen on the 10th of December 2020. My name is Mark Brayan. I'm the CEO of the company, and I'm joined here this morning by Kevin Levine, our CFO; and Linda Carroll, our Head of Investor Relations.



We'll stick through the release and then allocate some time for questions. Some background to begin with. You'll recall that we identified a number of possible headwinds at the outset of the pandemic. We thought that it might impact our performance through a slowdown in digital ad spending, which, by the way, is the dominant source of revenue for some of our largest customers and a good indicator of their