Full Year 2020 Appen Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Appen Limited FY '20 Full Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Mark Brayan, CEO. Please go ahead.



Mark Ronald Gerard Brayan - Appen Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Yes. Thank you very much, and hello, everybody. Welcome to the conference call for Appen's results for the full year ending December 31, 2020. My name is Mark Brayan. I'm the Chief Executive. And I'm joined today by our Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Levine; and Head of Investor Relations, Linda Carroll. Our results presentation was loaded this morning and is available on the ASX website, and I'll be referring to that throughout. And we will take questions after the presentation.



So to Page 3 to commence. Appen makes artificial intelligence work in the real world. Products that use AI are developed using a process called machine learning, in which an algorithm learns (inaudible) pattern that enable it to mimic human functions such as reading, speech, vision