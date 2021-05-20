Appen Ltd Investor Technology Day 2021 Transcript

May 20, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Mark Ronald Gerard Brayan - Appen Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Hello. Good morning, good afternoon, good evening, everybody, and welcome to Appen's Investor Technology Day. Thank you very much for joining us.



Our agenda today covers a number of topics. I'll provide the briefest of introductions, and then I'll hand it over to my colleagues to give you, first of all, a update on the AI market; and secondly, an update on our technology, including some demonstrations. We'll have a period for Q&A at the end of it, and you'll be able to answer -- or sorry, enter your questions via the app. And then we'll close and will be all done prior to 2:00 p.m. Sydney time today.



I'm joined today by Wilson Pang, our CTO, who's coming live from California; and Ryan Kolln, our Head of Corporate Development. Both Wilson and Ryan are far more interesting than me to talk to, and they'll be doing the bulk of the talk today. Wilson is an engineer with an extensive background in search and artificial intelligence. He worked for IBM and for eBay for many years. At eBay specifically, he worked on