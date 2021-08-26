Half Year 2021 Appen Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Appen Limited First Half '21 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Mark Brayan, CEO. Please go ahead.



Mark Ronald Gerard Brayan - Appen Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, and hello, everybody. Welcome to the conference call for Appen's first half results for 2021.



Before I start, I hope you're all safe and well in the pandemic and for those in Australia and during the lockdown as best as you can. My name is Mark Brayan, Chief Executive. I'm joined today by our CFO, Kevin Levine; and our Head of IR, Linda Carroll. Our presentation was loaded to the ASX website this morning, and I'll be referring to it throughout. We'll take questions after the presentation. Just as a reminder, all of our financials are in U.S. dollars.



So to Page 3 to start, we operate in a dynamic, growing and exciting market. We provide training data for artificial intelligence and counts the world's largest tech companies amongst our customers.