Feb 24, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Appen Limited FY '21 Full Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Mark Brayan, Chief Executive Officer. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Mark Ronald Gerard Brayan - Appen Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director
Thank you very much, and hello, everybody. Welcome to the call for our full year results for 2021. I hope you're all doing well and possibly back in your offices as we get to -- used to living with COVID. I'm traveling regularly once again, and I'm pleased to be able to spend time with our customers, partners and staff in our offices all around the world, so life returning to some sort of normal.
My name is Mark Brayan. I'm the Chief Executive. I'm joined today by our Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Levine; and our Head of IR, Rosalie Duff. The presentation was loaded to the ASX website this morning. I'll be referring to that throughout. The presentation will take 30 to 40 minutes, and then we'll open
Full Year 2021 Appen Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 24, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...