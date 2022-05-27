Appen Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 27, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Richard John Freudenstein - Appen Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chair of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Richard Freudenstein. It's my pleasure as Chair of Appen Limited to welcome everyone joining us today for our Annual General Meeting.



I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional custodians of the land on which we gather, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. I also acknowledge the traditional custodians of the various lands on which you are joining us from and the First Nations people participating in our meeting. I pay my respects to their elders, past, present and emerging.



We have provided multiple ways to attend this meeting to encourage greater participation and engagement amongst our shareholders. It is now just past 10 a.m., the nominated time for the meeting, and I've been informed that a quorum is present. I note that the meeting has been validly constituted, and I'm pleased to declare the meeting open.



The Notice of Meeting was made available to all registered shareholders within the notice period required. With your consent,