Appen Ltd Investor Technology Day Transcript

Jun 23, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Mark Ronald Gerard Brayan - Appen Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Appen's 2022 Investor Technology Day. I'm Mark Brayan. I'm the CEO of Appen. It's a pleasure to be here joining you from San Francisco and to be able to share some of the insights into the AI market, our technology and how it benefits our customers and our business.



Our agenda today starts with a brief introduction of the team. Before we get into the tech demos, we'll provide a recap of our strategy and discuss how data is used throughout the AI life cycle to build the products that all of us use every day. Our tech demos will showcase areas of our technology that align with each pillar of our strategy.



For our first pillar, grow and diversify, we will explore knowledge graphs and our China platform. Our China platform enables our participation in the high-growth Chinese market and our knowledge graph product -- productizes our data structuring expertise.



For the second pillar, automate, we will examine automated computer vision and audio labeling, both of which improved