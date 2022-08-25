Half Year 2022 Appen Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Appen Limited First Half of 2022 Results Release. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference call over to Mr. Mark Brayan, CEO. Mr. Brayan, the floor is yours, sir.



Mark Ronald Gerard Brayan - Appen Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to our FY '22 First Half Results Presentation. My name is Mark Brayan, I'm the Chief Executive Officer of Appen. I'm joined this morning by our CFO, Kevin Levine; as well as our Head of Investor Relations, Rosalie Duff. Presentation will take about 20 or 30 minutes, and then we'll take questions, and we aim to finish around 12 noon Sydney time. As reminder before we get going, all the financials are reported in U.S. dollars.



So turning first of all to the agenda on Slide 3. Our presentation today follows our first half update of the 2nd of August. Today, we will discuss the results in more detail and provide further commentary on the outlook for the second half. So please turn to