Feb 27, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Appen Limited FY '22 Results Release (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Armughan Ahmad, CEO and President. Please go ahead.
Armughan Ahmad - Appen Limited - MD, CEO, President & Director
Thank you, Melanie. Good morning, good afternoon and good evening, everybody. This is my first call with Appen. I look forward to speaking with all of you. I really appreciate the opportunity to join Appen. Today, I'm here with Kevin Levine, our Chief Financial Officer; and Rosalie Duff, our Head of Investor Relations. We're looking forward to having a brief update with all of you, and there's an agenda slide on Slide 3, where we will cover 3 sections for the presentation today. First, Kevin will present our FY '22 financial performance. After Kevin, I'll spend some time sharing with you why I joined Appen. My initial focus areas, my vision at Appen and information on our FY '23 outlook. We will then go into Q&A.
Before I hand over to Kevin, I would just like to say and take a
Full Year 2022 Appen Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
