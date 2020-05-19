May 19, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Allied Properties REIT Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders 2020. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Gordon Cunningham, Chairman of the Trustees. Mr. Cunningham, the floor is yours.



Gordon Ross Cunningham - Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - Independent Chairman of the Board



Great. Thank you very much. Well, good afternoon, everyone. It's now a little bit after 2, and our meeting will come to order. My name is Gordon Cunningham, and I'm Chair of Allied's Board of Trustees. It's certainly my pleasure to welcome all of you to our virtual annual and special meeting. In accordance with our declaration of trust, I'm going to act as Chair of the meeting, and Cecilia Williams, our Chief Financial Officer, will act as secretary. Before going through our business, I'd just like to take a moment on behalf of the trustees to express our deepest gratitude to all of the frontline men and women of Allied, who have continued to discharge their